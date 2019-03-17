Suns' Deandre Ayton: Quiet night in win
Ayton totaled eight points (4-7 FG), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 22 minutes in the Suns' win over the Pelicans on Saturday.
Ayton came up small in Saturday's win, though he wasn't needed with Devin Booker and Kelly Oubre combining for 72 points. Ayton's rookie season has had its share of ups and downs, but his play has been very encouraging, averaging 16.4 points and 10.4 rebounds as a 19-year old.
