Ayton scored eight points (4-5 FG), grabbed eight rebounds and blocked two shots in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 122-116 loss to the Warriors.

Ayton has been an efficient, but sporadic scorer all season, and that trend continued Tuesday. With the clear height/size advantage against the Warriors, Ayton appeared to have a decent matchup, but he failed to assert himself offensively. However, the big man still did his work on the glass, snagging eight rebounds. He also recorded two blocks, extending his block streak to six games.