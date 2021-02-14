Ayton tallied 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 FT) and six rebounds across 27 minutes in a 120-111 victory over the 76ers on Saturday.

Ayton had one of his quietest efforts of the campaign, though Phoenix nonetheless pulled out its fifth straight win. He didn't collect any defensive stats for the second straight game, and his overall per-game averages of one block and 0.3 steals are each well below last season's numbers. Still, the big man is averaging a career-high 12.3 rebounds and scoring 14.0 points per game, so he remains one of the league's most promising young centers.