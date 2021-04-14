Ayton posted 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 106-86 victory over Miami.

Ayton isn't often the Suns' best scorer, but with stars Devin Booker and Chris Paul both struggling from the field Tuesday, the big man stepped up to pace the squad offensively while logging his 29th double-double of the campaign. Five of those have come over his past six games, a stretch during which he's averaged 19.0 points, 10.7 boards, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks while shooting 70.3 percent from the field.