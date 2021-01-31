Ayton produced 18 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists and a steal across 39 minutes in Saturday's 111-105 win over Dallas.

Ayton has now outdueled fellow 2018 draftee Luka Doncic in seven of eight contests. Although Ayton's floor has fluctuated this season, his string of double-doubles is a great indication of his upside in the right matchup. With Kristaps Porzingis taking a night off, Ayton used his size and speed to dominate the paint. His 17 rebounds on Saturday were Ayton's best totals of the year.