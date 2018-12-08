Suns' Deandre Ayton: Records 13th double-double

Ayton turned in 16 points (8-11 FG), 11 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Friday's 115-98 loss to the Heat.

Ayton continues his impressive rookie campaign, ranking seventh overall in double-doubles this season. No other rookie comes close in this category, and it only cements an already-strong case for Rookie of the Year honors. Over 26 games he's averaging 15.8 points and 10.1 rebounds and should be considered one of the league's most valuable centers.