Ayton produced 16 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot across 39 minutes in Sunday's 100-91 win over the Celtics.

Ayton received a stern talking-to from coach Monty Williams in the fourth quarter, and he ended the game with a couple of buckets and a blocked shot. Before the time-out, Ayton displayed some sluggishness around the rim and lacked focus, so the animated exchange was likely about Ayton's lack of hustle. It's an issue that's followed Ayton throughout his career, but there's no denying that he has what it takes to be one of the league's best big men. He's averaging 13.9 points and 12.8 rebounds this season, but if previous season averages are any indication, he's due for an increase in scoring over the long haul.