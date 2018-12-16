Suns' Deandre Ayton: Records 17th double-double in win
Ayton turned in 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot across 26 minutes in Saturday's 107-99 win over the Timberwolves.
Ayton's double-double inches him closer to the top 10 in that category, which further illustrates his stranglehold on the Rookie of the Year race. Ayton has single-handedly reinvented the Suns' interior, and while Phoenix is still struggling, Ayton and Devin Booker provide a solid core to build around moving forward.
