Suns' Deandre Ayton: Records 37th double-double in loss
Ayton logged 19 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 FT), 11 rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Saturday's 112-103 loss to the Kings.
Ayton's double-double tied the Suns' franchise record for that category, a stellar achievement for the rookie. Ayton's excellent play in a losing campaign makes a strong argument for Rookie of the Year, although Luka Doncic still figures to be the front-runner at this juncture. The injury-riddled Suns will hobble through season's end with Ayton holding down the fort under the basket.
