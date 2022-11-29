Ayton produced 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist over 35 minutes during Monday's 122-117 victory over the Kings.

Ayton took only 10 shots in the contest -- his fewest in his past four games -- but still managed to put up 17 points on the strength of an efficient shooting line. The Arizona alum added a team-high 12 boards to finish with his sixth straight double-double. Over that stretch, he's averaging 19.7 points and 13.5 rebounds per game.