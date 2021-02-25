Ayton supplied 16 points (5-8 FG, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, an assist and a block across 32 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Hornets.

Ayton was coming off two subpar performances, but he bounced back here to deliver his 22nd double-double of the season. The third-year big man is having a down year offensively, averaging a career-low 14.0 points per game, but he's also pulling down a career-high 11.8 rebounds per game.