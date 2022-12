Ayton posted 30 points (12-20 FG, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 113-110 loss to the Wizards.

Ayton recorded a double-double in his return to the court Monday, and he remained dominant in the second half of the back-to-back set. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 21.8 points and 10.6 rebounds in 29.0 minutes per game.