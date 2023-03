Ayton amassed 27 points (13-19 FG, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes during Monday's 123-112 loss to the Warriors.

Ayton and Devin Booker carried the load on offense for Phoenix on Monday, as they were the only players on the team to score over 11 points. Ayton was very efficient with his field-goal tries, going 13-for-19. This was the big man's second straight double-double and his 34th such performance of the campaign.