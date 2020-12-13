Ayton compiled11 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds and three assists across 22 minutes in Saturday's 119-105 loss to the Jazz,

It's a pivotal season for Ayton. An otherwise encouraging beginning was mired by a 25-game suspension in his sophomore season. To rise to the top echelon of big men, he needs to stay out of trouble and remain healthy. When he's dialed in, he's an All-Star in the making, and one look at his numbers in the Orlando bubble is all the evidence you need. He averaged 15 points and 9.5 rebounds over eight games in the bubble, and during the regular season, he often exceeded these numbers. With Chris Paul now directing the offense, Ayton has all the tools for a breakout year.