Ayton contributed 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 107-105 win over the Mavericks.
Ayton notched 30 double-doubles last season in only 58 games played, and he kicked off 2022 with the first of many more double-doubles to come. Ayton drained 72,7 percent of his shots in the opener, a great sign in a category that he struggles with on occasion.
