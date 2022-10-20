Ayton contributed 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 107-105 win over the Mavericks.

Ayton notched 30 double-doubles last season in only 58 games played, and he kicked off 2022 with the first of many more double-doubles to come. Ayton drained 72,7 percent of his shots in the opener, a great sign in a category that he struggles with on occasion.