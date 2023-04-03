Ayton provided 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 FT) and 11 rebounds over 31 minutes during Sunday's 128-118 victory over the Thunder.

For the first time since returning from a hip injury a week ago, Ayton logged a double-double with some solid rebounding and scoring numbers Sunday night. Unfortunately, it was also another game where he failed to record a single block. The young center out of Arizona has had zero blocks in five of his last seven contests after what was a strong run of games in February with more consistent production in that category.