Ayton chipped in 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 124-115 victory over the Thunder.

Ayton didn't have his most efficient performance from the field, but he still ended with a double-double and contributed on both ends of the court as Phoenix marched its way to victory here. Ayton has six double-doubles in nine February outings and is averaging 22.9 points with 10.1 rebounds per game this month.