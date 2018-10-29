Ayton posted 16 points (8-17 FG), 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Sunday's 117-110 loss to the Thunder.

Although it wasn't a high scoring night for Ayton, the rookie continues to impress in the first two weeks of the season. The Suns quickly coalesced around Ayton, over the past couple of games with Devin Booker (hamstring) absent, and its clear that despite Ayton's notable start, the Suns are a much better team with Booker driving the offense. His eventual return can only help Ayton and his overall production.