Ayton had 21 points (8-10 FG, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, four steals and an assist in a 112-107 preseason loss versus the Lakers on Wednesday.

Ayton made all of his shots in the first and third quarters, seven of which were from the paint. Performances like these will be consistently demanded from the center, especially with All-Star guards Devin Booker and Chris Paul solidifying Phoenix's backcourt.