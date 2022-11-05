Ayton supplied 24 points (10-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Friday's 108-106 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Ayton missed Phoenix's previous two games with an ankle injury, but he didn't appear limited in playing 30 minutes Friday. The big man recorded his second-highest point total of the season and also led the Suns with eight boards. Ayton continues to be a steady but unspectacular fantasy center, averaging 16.8 points on 57.9 percent shooting from the field along with 8.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per contest.