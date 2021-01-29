Ayton posted 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and a steal across 23 minutes in Thursday's win over the Warriors.

Ayton had a run of four straight games with 17 or more points between Jan. 18 and Jan. 23, a span in which he also posted four double-doubles, and he accomplished that feat once again here. Ayton's scoring numbers have not been on par with what he did over his first two seasons in the league, but he continues to be an elite rebounder and has grabbed 12.8 boards per game in 12 January appearances, all of them as a starter.