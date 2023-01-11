Ayton (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Nuggets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Ayton will miss both legs of the Suns' back-to-back with a left ankle sprain. Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo will likely continue to receive extended minutes in his absence. Ayton's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with the Timberwolves.
More News
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Nursing ankle sprain•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Grabs third straight double-double•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Provides double-double in loss•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Near 20-20 performance in loss•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Top scorer in double-digit showing•