Ayton (rest) will not play Sunday against the Clippers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

The Suns will again its core players ahead of the playoffs, and with Bismack Biyombo (knee) also shelved, Jock Landale should see plenty of time at center. Ayton ends the 2022-23 regular season with averages of 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 30.4 minutes.