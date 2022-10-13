Ayton will rest during Wednesday's preseason matchup against Sacramento, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.
Ayton joins Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges as veterans that coach Monty Williams is resting during the Suns' final preseason matchup. Ayton should be ready to go for the team's regular-season opener next Wednesday versus Dallas.
