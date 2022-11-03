Suns coach Monty said Ayton (ankle) went through a full practice Thursday but is still questionable for Friday's game versus the Trail Blazers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ayton has missed the Suns' last two games due to a left ankle sprain he suffered last Friday. The 24-year-old big man was expected to be out at least a week, which would mean a return Friday would put him on the earliest end of that timetable. Ayton's return should lead to a decrease in minutes for Bismack Biyombo and Jock Landale.