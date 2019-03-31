Suns' Deandre Ayton: Ruled out Monday
Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Ayton suffered a left ankle sprain during Saturday's loss to the Grizzlies. With only five games left on the season, the Suns may opt to keep their building-block center on the pine to close out the year. If that were to be the case, look for Dragan Bender and Ray Spalding to see a spike in minutes.
