Ayton (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Spurs, Duane Rankin of AZCentral reports.

Ayton's knee issue is not believed to be anything too serious, but this will be his third straight absence as the regular season wraps up. The Suns will have nearly a full week before the start of the playoffs, however, so Ayton should have a good chance to be closer to 100 percent for the start of Round 1.