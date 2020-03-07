Suns' Deandre Ayton: Ruled out Sunday
Ayton (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Ayton missed Friday's game against the Blazers with a left ankle issue and will miss at least one more game. He's expected return date is not yet clear, though he was at least able to participate in the non-contact portion of Thursday's practice. Aron Baynes started in his absence Friday and will likely do so again Sunday.
