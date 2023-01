Ayton (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the Hornets, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

The 7-foot center will officially miss his third straight game as he continues to recover from a non-COVID-related illness. Bismack Biyombo figures to continue to start in Ayton's place. The Arizona product's next chance of taking the floor comes Thursday against the Mavericks.