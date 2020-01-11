Suns' Deandre Ayton: Scores 13 off bench

Ayton scored 13 points (6-16 FG, 1-1 FT) in a win over the Magic on Friday, adding nine rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 30 minutes.

In his previous four games, Ayton has put up 16.5 points, 12.0 boards, 3.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per game, and has only missed a double-double once in that span. Unfortunately, he has to add another missed double-double in this relatively quiet outing. Nevertheless, the fantasy owners who bought low, or held on through all the absences in the first half of the season, are beginning to see their patience pay off. The 21-year old acknowledged that he's still working toward getting back into rhythm. If these recent performances are what his down games look like, he could be a beast through the second half of the season.