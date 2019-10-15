Suns' Deandre Ayton: Scores 14 points in return to action

Ayton had 14 points (7-9 FG), four rebounds, one assist, and one block in 17 minutes during Monday's 107-102 preseason loss to Denver.

Ayton was back on the floor after resting the previous game, tallying 14 points in 17 minutes. He has looked good thus far and appears ready to continue where he left off last season. The only real flaw in his game at this stage is his lack of defensive numbers. If he can raise the bar, even a little, he could very well end the season inside the top-20.