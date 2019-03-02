Suns' Deandre Ayton: Scores 16 points in Friday's loss

Ayton had 16 points (8-11 FG), eight rebounds, three steals, and one assist in 29 minutes during Friday's 130-116 loss to the Pelicans.

Ayton has swiped at least three steals five times now this season, and he has connected on at least 50 percent of his field goal attempts in 10 consecutive contests. The 20-year-old big man is yet to hit the rookie wall, and he'll look to maintain his momentum during Saturday's showdown versus the Lakers.