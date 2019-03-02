Suns' Deandre Ayton: Scores 16 points in Friday's loss
Ayton had 16 points (8-11 FG), eight rebounds, three steals, and one assist in 29 minutes during Friday's 130-116 loss to the Pelicans.
Ayton has swiped at least three steals five times now this season, and he has connected on at least 50 percent of his field goal attempts in 10 consecutive contests. The 20-year-old big man is yet to hit the rookie wall, and he'll look to maintain his momentum during Saturday's showdown versus the Lakers.
More News
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Double-double in loss to Hawks•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Near double-double in loss•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Another efficient performance•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Scores 23 points in loss Friday•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Posts 20 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Submits another double-double•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...