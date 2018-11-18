Suns' Deandre Ayton: Scores 21 points Saturday
Ayton poured in 21 points (10-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 110-100 loss to Oklahoma City.
Ayton attempted a career-high 19 shots Saturday, finishing with 21 points to go with nine rebounds. He continues to put up nice numbers on a nightly basis and both he and Luka Doncic have separated from the pack a little when it comes to rookie of the year. Ayton's lack of defensive stats do limit his upside somewhat, however, he makes up for it with rebounding and scoring with ultra-high efficiency.
More News
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Dominant down low in win•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Another double-double in loss to Pelicans•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Has double-double Tuesday•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Fills it up Sunday•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Hauls in 18 rebounds Friday•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Productive in blowout loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.