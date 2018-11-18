Ayton poured in 21 points (10-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 110-100 loss to Oklahoma City.

Ayton attempted a career-high 19 shots Saturday, finishing with 21 points to go with nine rebounds. He continues to put up nice numbers on a nightly basis and both he and Luka Doncic have separated from the pack a little when it comes to rookie of the year. Ayton's lack of defensive stats do limit his upside somewhat, however, he makes up for it with rebounding and scoring with ultra-high efficiency.