Suns' Deandre Ayton: Scores 23 points in loss Friday

Ayton finished with 23 points (10-20 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three steals, and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 117-107 loss to the Warriors.

Ayton had his third double-double in his last four games, finishing with 23 points and 12 rebounds. He continues to play well after missing six games with an ankle injury. Devin Booker (hamstring) was out again Friday which afforded Ayton more touches on the offensive end. The Suns will face the Kings on Sunday and if Booker is forced out again, Ayton should feast against Willie Cauley-Stein.