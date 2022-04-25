Ayton had 23 points (11-14 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 118-103 loss to the Pelicans.

After going for 28 points and 17 boards in Game 3, Ayton had another efficient night on the offensive end, going 11-of-14 from the field to help counteract a strong effort from Jonas Valanciunas (26 points, 15 boards). For the series, Ayton is up to 20.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 0.8 steals per game. He's drawn only five total free throw attempts in 135 minutes, however.