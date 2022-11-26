Ayton closed Friday's 108-102 win over the Pistons with 28 points (11-13 FG, 6-7 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 30 minutes.
Ayton's 28 points were a season high, and it was partially fueled by a season-high seven attempts at the free-throw line against the weak Detroit frontline. The center has four consecutive double-doubles and is averaging 16.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists across the last seven games.
