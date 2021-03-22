Ayton recorded 26 points (10-13 FG, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block Sunday in a 111-94 home win against the Lakers.

It was the second time this season that Ayton made at least 10 field goals and five free throws. He may be serving as a tertiary scoring option (behind Devin Booker and Chris Paul) but possesses elite potential with his talent. Ayton is currently one of only four NBA players averaging 14.0 points and shooting over 60.0 percent from the field this season.