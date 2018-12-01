Ayton tallied 19 points (9-16 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, and two assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 99-85 loss to the Magic.

Ayton bounced back after scoring just four points against the Clippers, scoring a team-high 19 points on 9-of-16 shooting. The six rebounds were a little underwhelming but as with all rookies, his production is going to prove inconsistent at times. He has been a standout when it comes to first-year players and with the Suns looking to develop their young guys, is unlikely to be rested as the season progresses.