Suns' Deandre Ayton: Scores team-high 19 points Friday
Ayton tallied 19 points (9-16 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, and two assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 99-85 loss to the Magic.
Ayton bounced back after scoring just four points against the Clippers, scoring a team-high 19 points on 9-of-16 shooting. The six rebounds were a little underwhelming but as with all rookies, his production is going to prove inconsistent at times. He has been a standout when it comes to first-year players and with the Suns looking to develop their young guys, is unlikely to be rested as the season progresses.
