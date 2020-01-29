Suns' Deandre Ayton: Season-high scoring output
Ayton amassed 31 points (13-15 FG, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 133-104 victory over the Mavericks.
Ayton was hitting everything Tuesday, ending the victory with a season-high 31 points. He added contributions across the board and is rounding into some nice form. He has been a first-round player over the past two weeks and looks set for a big finish to the season. Those that stayed patient through his suspension are reaping the benefits right now.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...