Suns' Deandre Ayton: Season-high scoring tally in loss
Ayton totaled 21 points (10-14 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 37 minutes during the Suns' 114-103 loss to the Kings on Tuesday.
Ayton dealt with a bit of foul trouble for a second straight game, but it wasn't enough to prevent his best scoring tally of his suspension- and injury-shortened season thus far. The second-year big is finally starting to hit his stride now that he's had a chance to string together some starts, with Ayton just missing a fifth straight double-double Tuesday and now having logged a normal workload of over 30 minutes in four consecutive contests. As long as his health endures, the 2018 first overall pick should be a highly reliable source of scoring and rebounds moving forward.
