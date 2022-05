Ayton closed Friday's 103-94 loss to the Mavericks with 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-4 FT) and 11 rebounds over 33 minutes.

Ayton left his mark on both ends of the court and bounced back from an awful showing, as he only ended with nine points and three rebounds in Game 2. It's worth noting he has scored 15-plus points in six of his last seven postseason appearances.