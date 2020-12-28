Ayton had 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 15 rebounds and four assists in Sunday's win against the Kings.
Foul trouble forced Ayton to play just 24 minutes in his season debut, but he fared much better during Phoenix's two-game set at Sacramento. The center averaged 10.0 points, 13.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 29.5 minutes.
