Suns' Deandre Ayton: Sees notable downturn in win

Ayton mustered only seven points (3-13 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 26 minutes in the Suns' 99-89 win over the Mavericks on Thursday.

Ayton's shooting struggles led to his lowest scoring total since Nov. 28. The first overall pick was also uncharacteristically quiet on the boards, as he hadn't hauled in less than six rebounds in any game until Thursday. Given how steady his work on both the scoreboard and the boards has been, this is simply an outlier Ayton will look to bounce back from against the Timberwolves on Saturday.