Suns' Deandre Ayton: Set to play Monday

Aytonn will play Monday against the Clippers, Dellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Ayton missed practice Sunday while dealing with an illness, but he went through shootaround Monday morning, and coach Igor Kokoskov confirmed that the rookie will be in the starting lineup at his usual center spot. Ayton is coming off of a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double Friday against Miami.