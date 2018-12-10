Suns' Deandre Ayton: Set to play Monday
Aytonn will play Monday against the Clippers, Dellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Ayton missed practice Sunday while dealing with an illness, but he went through shootaround Monday morning, and coach Igor Kokoskov confirmed that the rookie will be in the starting lineup at his usual center spot. Ayton is coming off of a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double Friday against Miami.
More News
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...