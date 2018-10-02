Ayton went for 24 points (9-16 FG, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during the Suns' 106-102 preseason loss to the Kings on Monday.

The first overall pick wasted no time making a statement, leading the Suns in both scoring and rebounding on the night. Ayton figures to have ample opportunity to rack up numbers during his rookie season as the starter at the five, and Monday's performance was an extension of the strong play he'd already flashed during summer league play.