Suns' Deandre Ayton: Shines in preseason debut
Ayton went for 24 points (9-16 FG, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during the Suns' 106-102 preseason loss to the Kings on Monday.
The first overall pick wasted no time making a statement, leading the Suns in both scoring and rebounding on the night. Ayton figures to have ample opportunity to rack up numbers during his rookie season as the starter at the five, and Monday's performance was an extension of the strong play he'd already flashed during summer league play.
More News
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Averages double-double in Vegas•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Friday•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Comes up shy of double-double•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Another double-double in Monday's win•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Double-doubles Saturday•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Impressive in Vegas Summer League debut•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.