Ayton posted 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes during the Suns' 115-93 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday.

If preseason is any indication, the first overall pick will have minimal trouble adjusting to the NBA game. Friday's effort represented Ayton's second consecutive double-double, and the fact a good chunk of his production came in a tough matchup against Jusuf Nurkic made it all the more impressive. The seven-footer appears poised for an outstanding rookie campaign while providing the Suns with a long-awaited, high-upside asset at the center position.