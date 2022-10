Ayton (ankle) won't take the court during Sunday's game against the Rockets, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Ayton departed Friday's game versus the Pelicans prematurely after suffering an ankle injury, and the issue is severe enough to warrant at least another night off. Ayton's next chance to return arrives Tuesday versus the Timberwolves. Bismack Biyombo logged a season-high 23 minutes in his absence Friday and may be in line for a more significant role again Sunday.