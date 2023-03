Ayton (hip) will not play either Friday versus the Kings or Saturday versus the 76ers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republicreports.

Ayton had been ruled out for the finale of the team's three-game road trip Friday in Sacramento, but head coach Monty Williams later relayed that the big man will miss at least the next two contests. Bismack Biyombo figures to remain in the starting five, and Jock Landale should also claim some spare minutes.