Suns' Deandre Ayton: Sits out Rising Stars

Ayton (ankle) did not play in the Rising Stars Game at All-Star Weekend.

Ayton was named to the World Team, but he was dealing with the ankle injury heading into the break, so he was replaced by the Pelicans' Nicolo Melli. The Suns haven't said much about Ayton's status for when play resumes later in the week, but he missed the final two pre-break games after tweaking the left ankle in a loss to Denver on Feb. 8. Until further notice, Ayton should be considered firmly questionable for Friday's game in Toronto, which comes on the first night of a back-to-back.