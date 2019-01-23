Suns' Deandre Ayton: 'Slim chance' of playing Thursday
Ayton (ankle) did not practice Wednesday and should be considered doubtful for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
With coach Igor Kokoskov noting there is a "slim chance" of the rookie playing Thursday, we should expect Ayton to miss a third straight game. He currently has no official timetable for a return, making him day-to-day. In his stead, while Richaun Holmes (foot) has also been sidelined, Dragan Bender has started the past two games for the Suns, averaging 12.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 29.5 minutes,
